The total deaths have also risen to 22 while the recoveries have gone up to 378.

A statement on the Ghana Health Service website stated that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”

Below is the regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Greater Accra Region – 3,641

Ashanti Region – 252

Eastern Region – 96

Central Region – 62

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 35

Volta Region – 32

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 20

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0