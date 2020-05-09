The total deaths have also risen to 22 while the recoveries have gone up to 378.
A statement on the Ghana Health Service website stated that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”
Below is the regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana
Greater Accra Region – 3,641
Ashanti Region – 252
Eastern Region – 96
Central Region – 62
Western North Region – 56
Western Region – 35
Volta Region – 32
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 24
Upper West Region – 20
Northern Region – 16
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0