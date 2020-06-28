This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has increased to 12, 257.

Persons who have died from the virus remain at 103.

A total of 288,465 tests has been done from March to date.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 9,164

Ashanti Region – 3,344

Western Region – 1,429

Central Region – 903

Eastern Region – 541

Volta Region – 335

Upper East Region – 271

Oti Region – 110

Northern Region – 100

Western North Region – 94

Bono East Region – 50

Savannah Region – 38

Upper West Region – 35

Ahafo Region – 8

Bono Region – 5

North East Region – 4