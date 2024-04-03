Ghana’s passport is the cheapest in West Africa – Majority justifies hike in prices

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Andy Appiah Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, asserted that the government’s move was justified.

“We agree that it is only about 20% of Ghanaians that need passports to travel out of the country. And therefore, looking at it from that context, the passports then become a privilege, not a right or need. So, if it is a privilege, who should bear the cost of passports? To be honest with you, within the subregion, passports in Ghana are the cheapest and indeed it is incomparable with anywhere else.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most immediate cost element is from Liberia, and they are charging GH499.50, which is the equivalent of $50 for passports that span for five years…Indeed how fair will it be for only 20% of us to surcharge all of us, the 80% for what they want for their purpose of travelling? It is not fair,” he stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced the hike in passport fees, effective from Monday, April 1, which has sparked widespread public disapproval.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway had earlier said the increment is not meant to burden Ghanaians financially.

According to her, the government spends GH¢400 on each passport, with the applicant paying GH₵100 and the state absorbing GH¢300, emphasising that this subsidy "cannot be the case that it will continue because it is affecting even our operations.”

Speaking to JoyNews in Accra, she addressed concerns about the prolonged processing time for passports and said that because the government is subsidising passports heavily, makes it challenging to deliver efficient services.

ADVERTISEMENT