GH¢150m not enough to fix potholes nationwide — Chamber of Construction Industry

This substantial investment is part of the government's commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring safer and more efficient transportation for citizens.

Potholes have been a longstanding concern for motorists, causing discomfort, vehicle damage, and posing safety hazards.

The GH¢150 million fund aims to systematically tackle this challenge by repairing and patching road surfaces to improve the overall quality of the country's road network.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when citizens have been advocating for swift action to address the deteriorating state of roads.

The allocated funds will be strategically deployed to identified pothole-prone areas, emphasizing major highways, urban roads, and key transportation routes.

According to an official statement from the Ministry, the Department of Urban Roads will initiate routine pothole patching activities on major roads, capitalizing on the favorable dry season conditions.

But the Chief Executive Officer of GhCCI, Emmanuel A. Cherry said the road ministry will need more than that to fix the roads across the country.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said across the country, one doesn't need anything less than GH¢2 billion sincerely, because of the way the roads have deteriorated they need to be cut and fixed. And all those things take a lot of money. So to be honest and sincerely the whole country with 150 million is not enough even though it is a good start.

