GNCC announces work completion at Atuabo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana National Gas Company has in a release announced work done at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western region.

GHANA-GAS

This brings to a halt the power outages experienced by some consumers.

The statement signed by the head of corporate communications Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu reads,

“Ghana National Gas Company wishes to announce to all its stakeholders and the general public that the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been Completed.

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April 2023 ahead of the scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd.

“The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

GNCC
GNCC
Reymond Awusei Johnson
