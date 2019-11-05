He said due to the scary alternatives the NDC present, God will not the mistake to allow him to win the next general elections.

Speaking to Chiefs and people in the Volta Region on Monday as part of a two-day tour of the region, the President said attacked the former President claiming he has no vision and lacks the foresight to lead Ghana again.

“My predecessor, John Mahama said that God brought the NPP so that Ghanaians can appreciate the NDC…Ghana has moved on to a new era of hope and progress. We have a leader who has no record…who has no prescription for the future, no policies for the future.

“We have never heard any policy coming from this leader about what is going to happen in the future…always negativity that is all we hear, Ghanaians have moved on. God is not so wicked to punish Ghanaians again with the rule of John Mahama and the NDC that is not what God is going to do, the President said.

The Roads and Highway Minister, Mr Amoako Atta also assured the people of Volta region that all their roads will be fixed soon.

According to him, the Ho- Aflao road which is about 90 kilometres serving the regional capital to the republic of Togo and stretches through five developing districts will soon be upgraded to asphalt including urban roads in the Ketu South area and Dzodze.