Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home

Pulse Ghana

The group had picketed the premises of the SEC for three days in May this year for the same purpose, but that did not yield the desired result, hence the latest protest action. They say the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has not paid their locked locked-up funds although an amount of GH¢8.6 billion was approved by Parliament to settle them.

According to the Convener of the group, Charles Nyame, over 55,000 customers’ funds were locked up before the regulator revoked the license of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company, which operated under the registered name, Black Shield Capital Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The group said it has been four years since their investments were locked up and they can’t wait any longer.

“The lock-up of our investments was mainly due to the Government’s policy of a Financial Sector Clean-up Exercise in Ghana initiated in 2018,” the group said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

The group argued that despite assurances that its members would be paid their investments, that has not happened.

ADVERTISEMENT