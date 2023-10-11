ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home

Andreas Kamasah

Aggrieved customers of the collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management Company who are currently picketing the Finance Ministry have vowed to hold every staff of the ministry hostage to ensure they don’t leave after work for their various homes.

Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home
Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home

The picketers spent the night on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, on the premises of the Ministry of Finance as part of a 48-hour protest to demand their locked-up funds.

Recommended articles

Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home
Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home Pulse Ghana

The group had picketed the premises of the SEC for three days in May this year for the same purpose, but that did not yield the desired result, hence the latest protest action. They say the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has not paid their locked locked-up funds although an amount of GH¢8.6 billion was approved by Parliament to settle them.

According to the Convener of the group, Charles Nyame, over 55,000 customers’ funds were locked up before the regulator revoked the license of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company, which operated under the registered name, Black Shield Capital Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home
Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home Pulse Ghana

The group said it has been four years since their investments were locked up and they can’t wait any longer.

“The lock-up of our investments was mainly due to the Government’s policy of a Financial Sector Clean-up Exercise in Ghana initiated in 2018,” the group said in a statement.

Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home
Gold Coast Fund Management customers vow to block Finance Ministry workers from going home Pulse Ghana

The group argued that despite assurances that its members would be paid their investments, that has not happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors have lamented that since the beginning of their picketing yesterday, no official of the Finance Ministry has had any discussion with them, instead they have been passing them by as if they were not noticeable.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner

One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

Legends we've lost

Renowned Ghanaian personalities who passed away in 2023

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship

Atta Kyea v Dampare

Leaked tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at hearing