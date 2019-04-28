With the golden aim of putting smiles on the faces of the orphans, leader of the outreach ministry, Gifty Hammond, a young entrepreneur who is also a gospel artist believes the best way is to create a platform that will give them equal opportunities for them to realise their dreams.

Speaking at the donations, she revealed that it was her dream to support the less privilege in any little way she could.

She also hinted at an upcoming project she is working on supporting and enhancing lives of orphans across the country.

She said the donation was an initiative to help the poor, needy and the less privileged in the society.

The sensational gospel musician added that the donation was to show her kindness and love for the orphans.

"I wish to thank God almighty for the grace and opportunity given me to bless others. I also want to appreciate the staff of Pinks and Blues International School and Soul Winners for being with me on this mission and ensuring it was successful to everyone who prayed for us a wished us well I say God richly bless you so much," she said.

The Hands to Hearts outreach as part of its corporate social responsibility has also cleared medical bills for patients who were unable to pay for their services at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The outreach ministry paid the bills for three mothers who delivered at the Korle-Bu maternity ward and couldn't pay their bills and were detained with their babies to sleep on the floor at the hospital for almost 2 months by the authorities of the hospital.

The expectant mothers after Gifty paid their bills were freed to go home.

The gesture, which forms part of the Gifty's activities to mark this year's Easter festivals, was aimed at giving freedom to patients who could not afford to pay for their medical bills to go home and celebrate with their families and loved ones.

She said "I am here to help patients, especially babies born here few months ago to home. I am paying for their medical bills."

The patients at the maternity ward who benefited from Gifty Hammond's ministry also received money and transport to go back home.