He also disclosed that $1m will also be allocated for a trial census next year.

The Minister announced this on Tuesday to mark this year's African Statistics Day in Accra.

The event was held under the theme: " Everyone Counts: Quality Statistics for Better Management of Forced Displacement in Africa".

The day which falls on November 18, is celebrated to sensitise the public about the important role statistics plays in all aspects of social and economic life.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the 2000 and 2010 Census has underscored several development initiatives including the conduct of the national elections in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the allocation and creation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Minister of Finance; Ken Ofori Atta

He said government is expectant that, the 2020 Population and Housing Census would provide a reliable database for policy reviews and systematic improvement in the implementation of government's intervention such as 'Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation's Building Corps.

He urged the public to accord the Census Officers the needed co-operation in the upcoming 2020 Population and Housing Census for a successful exercise.

"It is every individual's civic duty to support the 2020 Census because correct and accurate data will assist our national, metropolitan, municipal and district authorities to make effective plans for the country's educational, health and other socio-economic services", he added.