Govt is committed to assisting victims of Akosombo Dam spillage – Oppong Nkrumah

In a press briefing in Accra, he said the government’s immediate focus is on providing essential assistance to the victims.

He added that the spillage of the Volta Region has necessitated the establishment of twenty dedicated centres to accommodate people affected by the flooding.

According to him, this approach aims to prevent their situation from deteriorating further during this challenging period. Additionally, Mr Oppong Nkrumah added that the government plans to assist them in returning to their home communities once the water levels subside.

“These are our brothers and sisters in various parts of the region, and the topography is such that twenty centres have been set up to accommodate people from nearby villages affected by the flooding exercise.

“The focus is to ensure that the people who have been relocated to these twenty centres are supported with the necessary food, sleeping materials, healthcare, etc, so that their situation does not become more precarious than it is now and then subsequent to that, when the water levels recede, to assist them to go back to their communities.”