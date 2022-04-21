Gov't releases GH¢67m to teacher trainees for feeding

According to the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF), it cannot continue feeding the teacher trainees due to huge debts owed by the government.

PRINCOF in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, said food suppliers who had continued delivering supplies to these Colleges of Education for months without payment have finally withdrawn their services.

It said "Most Colleges now have food items that can last only one week if students are to be provided with three (3) meals a day.

"Trainee teachers will be provided with two meals, breakfast and supper only for one week, from April 23 to April 30, 2022, that, trainee teachers from May 1 to May 8, 2022, shall be given lunch only, that, after May 8, trainee teachers would be asked to provide their own meals until their feeding allowances have been paid and finally, "food vendors will be encouraged to increase the quantity of daily meals they cook for sale to students."

But the Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has disclosed that GH¢67 million has been released to the trainees.

Addressing the press in Accra on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Dr. Adutwum said "I am very happy to inform you that the government has released GH¢67, 942, 652 to Colleges of Education. I know you may have read media reports, there were many calls on us to respond to concerns of PRINCOF.