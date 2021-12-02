RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't should focus on transforming vocational education – Jaman South MP

The Member of Parliament for Jaman South constituency, Williams Okofo-Dateh has called on the government to invest in Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) to transform the country.

To achieve this, he said the government should emulate the examples of countries like China and Japan who through Technical and Vocational Education have witnessed massive development over the years.

"This economy of ours can never develop without developing agriculture systematically and scientifically. This is because over the years, we have paid lip service to technical and vocational education and training and our education has tended to be what is described as a grammarian.

"It is time to change focus from grammarian education to technical vocational education and training and therefore this project is just right," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said he will establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training in every district to enable school drop-outs to acquire some skills in attaining jobs when elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.

