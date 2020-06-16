According to a letter dated June 9, 2020, from the Ministry of Finance and signed by the Deputy Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, is to take effect not earlier than November 1, 2020.

Here's the letter from the Finance Ministry

FINANCIAL CLEARANCE

Please refer to letter No. HRHD/DIR/03/19/40 from the Ministry of Health on the above subject:

The Ministry of Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry post eight thousand, and seventy-six (8,076) Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2017 from various Public Health Training Institutions.

The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2020 Annual Estimates.

Nurses

The Ministry of Health is to ensure that the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General's Department effect payment of their salaries.

The effective date of the appointed personnel should not be earlier than 1 November 2020.

By a copy of this letter, the Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the payment of their salaries and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectively.

Please note that the financial clearance expires at the end of 31st December 2020 and cannot be used thereafter.