According to him, Ghana wants to emulate India when it comes to ultramodern pharmaceuticals and medical institutions.

These partnerships, he said, would help strengthen the bilateral relations between Ghana and the Asian country.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking ahead of the 14th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership, in New Delhi, India.

He said Ghana also hopes to be able to digitise its economy by leveraging on the experiences of India’s ICT sector.

“We would like to set up similar kinds of medical institutions that are present in India. Our business people will be very well-positioned to have productive engagements in these areas as well as in agriculture, oil and gas,” the Vice President told the Times of Africa.

“We have an ambitious agenda to industrialize and add value to every resource and since India has a lot of experience in industrialization, we believe that the nation can help us fulfill our dream of industrializing Ghana,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia said Ghana’s large percentage of agricultural engagement means farmers need to leverage on technology to increase their productivity.

In this way, he said, farmers could access information on prices of products in different markets and access information on the right application of fertilizers using their mobile phones.

He added that the implementation of the digital property address system would make access to purchasing inputs easier for farmers since they would have access to any farm in the country.