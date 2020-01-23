The nationwide surveillance is under a program dubbed the Alpha Project.

The Defense Minister in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to resource the Ghana Armed Forces in their quest to prioritize security at the country's borders.

He said "We are working on the Alpha project at the National Security so that we can have cameras all over the country. We have this in almost every region so that as crime is committed, they can monitor and rewind the CCTV to know what is happening. This is being worked on, Parliament just passed the loan so we expect to have 10,000 cameras across the country [soon]."

In 2019, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the government will procure 8,000 CCTV cameras to be deployed nationwide to fight crime.

The procurement, Bawumia said forms part of measures being taken to digitize the police's information system.

He said the government is committed to resourcing the country’s police service to help it effectively fight crime.

He added that 1,000 CCTV cameras had already been deployed across the country to combat crime.

Bawumia said "We've deployed about 1000 cameras across the country with a central monitoring centre in Accra, Tamale, and Kumasi. The three centres will monitor all the 16 regions. So the 1000 cameras are just the first phase. The second phase will be a deployment of 8000 additional cameras. We want to have a situation where the police are helped very much in their fight against crime with real-time data so that we see what is happening virtually everywhere we can. It really helps."