GPRTU threatens to increase transport fares if gov't fails to reduce fuel prices

According to the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, the drivers expected the government to keep its word by ensuring a reduction in the price of fuel but fuel prices keep soaring.

A situation, he said the drivers and car owners cannot bear.

Godfred Abulbire speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said "All the efforts we made before the reading of the budget has not yielded any result. We were told that definitely from the next pricing window fuel prices will come down but that same night, GOIL was able to come down which was an indicator that what we were requesting will be achieved.

Pulse Ghana

"So we concluded the meeting with the hope that by the following week, GOIL will go lower. Shortly after, fuel prices started going up, and far more than we thought. It is serious. We are running at a very serious loss," he said.