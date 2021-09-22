RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Guinea coup leaders willing to release Alpha Condé - Nana Addo hints

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that military leaders in Guinea have indicated their willingness to release President Alpha Condé.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, to launch an onslaught against the coup leaders in Guinea, he condemned the overthrow of an elected government by the soldiers adding that the overthrow of elected governments must not be countenanced under any circumstance.

Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya (Hand raised)
Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya (Hand raised)

He said "Now more than ever we must defend democracy and constitutional rule."

He stated that ECOWAS committed to ensuring that democracy is paramount in the sub-region.

"Recent events in Mali and Guinea have undermined democracy in the region.

"ECOWAS is committed to maintaining democratic governance in the region," he noted.

