GWCL attributes water shortage in Accra to issues at Weija plant

The affected areas include Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Anyaa, Lapaz, and Darkuman, among others.

According to Stanley Martey, the Chief Manager of PR and communications at GWCL, the current situation is the result of various factors, including technical challenges, increased water demand, routine maintenance, and unforeseen circumstances.

The full statement from GWCL reads as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

GWCL ADDRESSES LOW PRESSURES AND ERRATIC FLOW

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform our cherished customers that, due to some technical challenges being experienced at our Weija Treatment Plant, there has been a shortfall in the volumes of water currently being produced which has resulted in customers experiencing low pressures in the flow to their properties and erratic flow in other areas.

The situation being experienced now is a combination of factors, including faulty equipment, increased demand, routine maintenance works, and some unforeseen circumstances.

The area affected is the entire Western Accra, including communities like Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Anyaa, Lapaz, and Darkuman which have been badly affected due to their elevated location.

Management will appreciate it if residents will be mindful of their water consumption during this period while being encouraged to conserve and use the water wisely to mitigate the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we work to address the low-pressure issues, some areas may experience more significant disruptions than others. We are prioritizing essential service providers and critical facilities like hospitals, schools, etc. to minimize the impact on their operations. We will appreciate the cooperation of all.

Management wishes to assure our cherished customers that, our team of engineers are working assiduously to resolve the situation and restore supply as early as practicable.

Our Customer Service team is at hand to answer all queries. We will also keep consumers updated on the progress of the work. We advise customers to download the GWCL Customer App from the Google Play Store or the App Store to receive prompt updates on the progress of work.

Management of the GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public, while we plead with consumers to bear with the situation. The public and essential service providers are entreated to contact the following numbers in times of need: 0800 40000 (Toll free on Vodafone lines), 0302 2218240, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via GWCL WhatsApp lines (0555123393, 0555155524).

For further inquiries, kindly contact:

ADVERTISEMENT