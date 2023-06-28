ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gyakye Quayson wins Assin North Parliamentary seat

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election James Gyakye Quayson, has been elected MP for the constituency in Tuesday’s polls.

James Gyakye Quayson
James Gyakye Quayson

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.

Recommended articles

Gyakye Quayson, who is currently facing court issues for possing dual citizenship before filing his nomination forms, was confident of winning emphasizing that his good works for the people of Assin North will propel him ahead of his competitors.

The Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bullion van attack (File photo)

Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma

Police reportedly arrest bullion van robbers who killed an officer

Police reportedly arrest bullion van robbers who killed an officer (video)

MTN Ghana

MTN increases Mobile Money cashout fees effective July 1st

Victoria Dapaah

Police Inspector pleads not guilty to killing 26-year-old girlfriend