Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.
Gyakye Quayson wins Assin North Parliamentary seat
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election James Gyakye Quayson, has been elected MP for the constituency in Tuesday’s polls.
Gyakye Quayson, who is currently facing court issues for possing dual citizenship before filing his nomination forms, was confident of winning emphasizing that his good works for the people of Assin North will propel him ahead of his competitors.
The Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.
