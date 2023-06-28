ADVERTISEMENT
Gyakye Quayson’s win is not surprising - Gyampo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ransford Gyampo, a professor at the University of Ghana, has said the victory of the candidate elected for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress is not surprising.

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo
According to him, the candidate won the people's hearts due to his popularity, the controversies he got involved in, and sympathy votes.

“His popularity inched up, he got sympathy votes and the general economic hardship also helped Gyakye Quayson,” he said

“For me, I wasn’t surprised. I was rather surprised at the broad display of arrogance by the ruling party.”

Mr. Gyakye Quayson secured a landslide victory in the Assin North by-election after beating opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.

Mr. Quayson was kicked out of Parliament for having dual citizenship before filing his nomination forms.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
