This was announced by in a statement released by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

ECG said the power outages, locally known as dumsor, will last from today to Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The affected areas will, therefore, experience power cuts between 10pm and 1am for the next six days.

The company said it will use the period to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines,” ECG said.

“In this regard, there will be planned outages from Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day.”

Below are the areas to the affected by the power outages:

Ofankor

Tema

Klagon

Spintex

Trasacco

Dzorwulu

Achimota