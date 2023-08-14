Here are the top 10 bribe-prone institutions in Ghana

The report on corruption and bribery in Ghana disclosed that the Lands Commission, an agency under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources identified as the institution that receives the highest average bribe size.

The Judicial system thus prosecutors, judges, and magistrates came second on the list with an average bribe size of 1204.

The Ghana Immigration Service: was ranked third with an average bribe size of 950.

Below are the aforementioned institution are the most rated to be bribe takers.

Lands Commission: This agency under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was identified as the institution that receives the highest average bribe size, with an average of 1669. Judicial System (Prosecutors, Judges, and Magistrates): The judicial system came second on the list with an average bribe size of 1204. Ghana Immigration Service: Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service ranked third, with an average bribe size of 950. Local Government Representatives: Local government representatives ranked fourth in the list of top bribe-taking institutions. GRA Customs Officers: Customs officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) were fifth on the list. Passport Agency Officials: Officials of the Passport Agency occupied the sixth position in terms of bribe-taking. Teachers, Lecturers, and Professors: The survey indicated that teachers, lecturers, and professors ranked seventh among the institutions. Public Utility Officials: Public utility officials were listed eighth in terms of bribe-taking. Doctors, Nurses, and Midwives: Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and midwives, ranked ninth on the list. Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Officials: Officials of the DVLA were listed as the tenth institution associated with bribery.

Oti is the region with the highest bribery whiles Western North region is the lowest in taking bribe.

The survey also provided insights into regional variations in bribery requests.

The Oti Region had the highest percentage of public officers requesting bribes (91%), followed by the Northern Region (89.2%), Upper East (83.4%), North East (81.2%), Upper West (80.3%), and Ashanti (70.4%).