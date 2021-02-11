The power outages, locally known as dumsor will be over seven days in February and March 2021.

Some parts of Accra will, therefore, experience power cuts between 10 am to 4 pm on February 11, February 16, February 19, February 22, February 25, March 2, and March 5 for the next seven days.

The interruption in the power supply, the ECG said is to enable a contractor to commence work on connecting the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Kanda and Airport Stations.

The areas to be affected by the construction include Roman Ridge, Parts of Airport Residential Area, Air Site Hotel, Primrose Place and its environs, ECG Roman Ridge District Office, Accra Girls, Maamobi, and the Kotobabi Poly Clinic. The rest are Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ebony, Abavana Down, Kotobabi Down, Modex Filling Station, Alajo, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, and Parts of Tesano.

Dumsor

The power distribution company has released a timetable as it hints of intermittent power cut in parts of Accra.

Per the timetable released by ECG, the areas will experience a six-hour daily power cut between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Below is the timetable: