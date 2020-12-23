A statement from the Command on Wednesday said the court order restrains the party from organising protests and demonstrations in the capital from December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021.

“In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday, December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021,” the statement said.

“The prohibition order follows an affidavit filed by the police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above-mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region.”

“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond,” it added.

Police statement

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has slammed the Police following Tuesday’s standoff at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office.

He warned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will only continue to work with officers who are professional in their duties.

“Let me send a strong warning to the police that the New Patriotic Party government will not rule Ghana forever,” Mr. Iddrisu said during a press conference.

“We will continue to work with police that are professional, not police that think that they can be compelled by the power of the state to undermine our rights and freedoms.”

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was, however, a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Meanwhile, the NDC has hinted that they will proceed to court on December 28 in a bid to overturn the election results.