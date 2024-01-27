ADVERTISEMENT
I am committed to finishing all neglected projects in the Ashanti Region – Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his dedication to completing all abandoned projects in the Ashanti Region, emphasizing the importance of sustainable development and ensuring that the region benefits fully from these initiatives.

In a recent public statement with the chiefs and people of Adansi Fomena as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Ashanti region, Mahama highlighted the significance of prioritizing infrastructure projects that contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

He expressed concern over the existence of numerous unfinished projects that have the potential to enhance the lives of residents.

Mahama stressed the need for continuity and the importance of providing essential amenities and facilities that would improve the overall well-being of the people.

He expressed dismay at the observation that numerous projects commenced by the NDC Government in the Ashanti Region in 2016 have been left incomplete by the NPP.

Notable examples he highlighted include the industrial hub at Adansi Fomena and the Obuasi Deeps Decline (ODD) projects, both initiated by the previous NDC administration between 2014 and 2016. When the NDC concluded its term, the ODD project was only six percent complete.

According to him, it is disconcerting to witness the NPP taking credit for and attempting to gain political advantage from the benefits of the ODD project that was initially initiated by the NDC and underscored the importance of acknowledging the origins of these projects and expressed disappointment in the abandonment of such critical initiatives by the NPP.

One of the key aspects of Mahama's commitment is to ensure that the Ashanti Region witnesses comprehensive development, with a focus on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, and other infrastructural needs by addressing these areas, he aims to create an environment that fosters growth, attracts investment, and enhances the living standards of the residents.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

