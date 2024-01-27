I am committed to finishing all neglected projects in the Ashanti Region – Mahama

He expressed concern over the existence of numerous unfinished projects that have the potential to enhance the lives of residents.

Mahama stressed the need for continuity and the importance of providing essential amenities and facilities that would improve the overall well-being of the people.

He expressed dismay at the observation that numerous projects commenced by the NDC Government in the Ashanti Region in 2016 have been left incomplete by the NPP.

Notable examples he highlighted include the industrial hub at Adansi Fomena and the Obuasi Deeps Decline (ODD) projects, both initiated by the previous NDC administration between 2014 and 2016. When the NDC concluded its term, the ODD project was only six percent complete.

According to him, it is disconcerting to witness the NPP taking credit for and attempting to gain political advantage from the benefits of the ODD project that was initially initiated by the NDC and underscored the importance of acknowledging the origins of these projects and expressed disappointment in the abandonment of such critical initiatives by the NPP.