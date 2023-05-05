ADVERTISEMENT
I didn’t leak the galamsey report – Professor Frimpong Boateng

Evans Annang

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology has finally opened up about the controversial galamsey report authored by him.

He said everything in the report was written by him.

However, he denied that he leaked the report to the media after submitting it to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the report was handed over to personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department during investigations on some missing excavators.

“I didn’t write the report for Ghanaians to talk about it. It has been two years since the report was authored. I didn’t leak it. After I was granted an interview with GTV, some CID officials visited me to investigate some comments I made in the interview concerning some excavators. I then handed over the report to them.

“I am not saying the CID officials leaked the report but I gave them the report to aid with their investigations and that was the end.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng on April 20 caused a stir when a report he authored on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey was leaked to the media.

The report indicted a couple of NPP officials for engaging in illegal mining activities. Among the persons mentioned in the report included a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Commey, Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah, and a host of others.

