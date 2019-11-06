According to him, it is vital to invest in children’s education because they are the future of the nation.

The President said this when he addressed staff and students of Mawuli Senior High School on Tuesday.

“I don't have any regrets whatsoever about committing the oil revenues of our country to prepare our nation for the future. It is the best, most efficient, most equitable way all of us can participate in those revenues,” Nana Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

The policy was successfully rolled out in September 2017, with thousands of students benefitting.

President Akufo-Addo justified the use of the country’s oil revenues to finance the Free SHS programme.

He said stressed that the oil revenues “are not there, sitting there, waiting for politicians like me to come and put their hands in oil revenues in their pockets, no. It is being used to prepare our nation for the future of our country. That's the best way we can use the oil revenues.”

The President is currently on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.