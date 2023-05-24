I have done nothing wrong on the PetroSA deal – Freddie Blay fights back

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Blay said his conscience is clear on the deal and he has nothing to hide.

“Possibly, I could be fired, but I don’t see any reason why they are saying I should resign about this issue. I have done nothing wrong. I have observed my conscience and I thought I was protecting the interest of the country, and I am convinced about it and if others think otherwise and if those who appointed me are saying otherwise, then so be it.”

He also revealed that he has had conversations with President Akufo-Addo regarding the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“I have spoken to the president about it, and we haven’t gotten to where he will ask for his job back. It is not about convincing the president, the law will speak for itself and the law will talk and there are few documents on the agreement.”

He further clarified that he has no bad blood with the Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh as reported by a section of the media.

“I don’t think we [he and Mr. Prempeh] have any differences that are so serious that they are detrimental to the interest of Ghana. You know, NAPO has strong opinions, and I am also a little determined when I am talking about anything that I know of. We met today and we exchanged ideas brightly.”