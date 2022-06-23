I haven’t endorsed Bawumia nor any other NPP flagbearer aspirant – President Kufour

According to him, media reportage suggesting that he had endorsed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidacy, against the other aspiring candidates at the recent Peduase Valley Resort Father’s Day soiree had totally misconstrued what had transpired.

In a statement copied to the media, the former President said the comments he made about Dr. Bawumia is not an endorsement.

The Former President explained that when he had described the Veep as “a true son”, there was nothing political about his remarks or even the occasion.

Vice President Dr ﻿Mahamudu Bawumia﻿ Pulse Ghana

“In the upcoming NPP Flagbearership race, in order to achieve party unity and sustain it thereafter for victory of the party in the 2024 elections, what President Kufuor expects from the party and political hierarchies are fair and un-engineered systems and processes that would lead to a fair selection of our next NPP flagbearer.

“This should be devoid of coercion and machinations so that the eventual selected nominee, coming out of the uncompromised freewill of the voting delegates, can easily command the support and respect of all party faithfuls, and indeed, other Ghanaians sympathetic to our cause towards ‘breaking the eight’,” the statement clarifying issues stated.

Speaking at an event over the weekend to mark father’s day in the Eastern Region, Kufuor said Bawumia has become like a son to him ever since he became a politician.

“Let me single out one person; he is also a father, but I can claim that he happens to be my son too, and that’s the Vice-President sitting right by me,” the 83-year-old said. “In your narration, you said when the planners decided to invite the Vice-President, you learnt he had gone to the North for some duties, and you even doubted whether he would manage to come.”