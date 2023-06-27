I made Rev. Kusi Boateng who he is today – Owusu Bempah

He, however, stated that at a time he needed help, Rev. Kusi turned his back against him.

Owusu Bempah in an address to his congregation over the weekend disclosed that his relationship with Kusi Boateng went way back to when he nurtured and mentored him.

“A young man who through me God helped, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the Vice president and I am calling, because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick. An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured.

Pulse Ghana

“I brought him up, Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled, I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty people out of anger,” he emphasized.

Owusu Bempah was reacting to contents of a viral audio in which he was captured among others threatening the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the president, an audio he said had been regurgitated after two years.

He disclaimed a portion of the audio that said he had gone with president Akufo-Addo to Tema to commit murder but claimed a bulk of the other parts.

ADVERTISEMENT