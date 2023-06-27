According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, he nurtured the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board.
I made Rev. Kusi Boateng who he is today – Owusu Bempah
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Miracles Church International has spoken on how he brought up Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.
He, however, stated that at a time he needed help, Rev. Kusi turned his back against him.
Owusu Bempah in an address to his congregation over the weekend disclosed that his relationship with Kusi Boateng went way back to when he nurtured and mentored him.
“A young man who through me God helped, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the Vice president and I am calling, because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call.
“When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick. An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured.
“I brought him up, Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled, I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty people out of anger,” he emphasized.
Owusu Bempah was reacting to contents of a viral audio in which he was captured among others threatening the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the president, an audio he said had been regurgitated after two years.
He disclaimed a portion of the audio that said he had gone with president Akufo-Addo to Tema to commit murder but claimed a bulk of the other parts.
He clarified that even though he had problems with the IGP and other key political actors at the time, all the differences had been resolved and he was currently at peace with each of them.
