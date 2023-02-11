ADVERTISEMENT
I paid to get elected - Sam George says the average Ghanaian is corrupt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has candidly said he paid his way through to be elected.

Speaking on JoyTV's personality profile, the lawmaker mentioned that the average Ghanaian citizen is corrupt, in his submissions he said many laments about the corrupt nature of politicians forgetting that they also fuel the act.

"Politicians are corrupt because of the people that we lead, the average Ghanaian is extremely corrupt and has lost their moral fiber. Politicians are a reflection of the people, " he said

I paid to get elected, "How did you think I got elected, I wouldn't sit here and say I didn't pay. they paid more than I did but I also paid, it depends on who. monkeys play by sizes"

Also stating that the problem of the country is deep-rooted corruption because even the ordinary Ghanaian has to pay their way through to access certain services.

