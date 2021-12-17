RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I won’t be an errand boy for Akufo-Addo’s govt - Bagbin

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has reiterated his resolve to serve the interests of Ghanaians first in his role.

Alban Bagbin orders MPs to get tested for Covid-19 by close of today

He said he took a solemn pledge to protect the interest of Ghanaians and that’s exactly what he will do.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin said this when he addressed members of Parliament upon his return from his medical in Dubai.

“Hon. Members, to conclude on these matters, let me reiterate my solemn pledge to the people of Ghana which I canvassed in my first formal communication to this House. I would not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate Government business, But, I will equally not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government,” he emphasized.

Mr. Bagbin continued that “this House is fully focused in discharging its mandate and will do so without any fear or favour, affection or ill-will in ensuring the ultimate best interests of the Ghanaian people are served.”

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament
He also indicated that despite the fact the House has commenced deliberations, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta must present a revised version of the 2022 budget to Parliament.

“The Minister responsible for Finance comes before the House with an amended statement of the Budget with the said modifications and concessions. These modifications and concessions will then be adopted by the House and the revised document with the estimates will stand committed to the various Committees of Parliament.

“I am aware the Committees have begun consideration of the estimates. It would thus be their responsibility to reconcile the revised estimates with what they have hitherto considered and submit a report for the consideration of the House,” he added.

