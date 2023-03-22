ADVERTISEMENT
I’m against criminalization of homosexuality in Ghana – Kwabena Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed his opinion on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) community in Ghana.

Kwabena-Agyapong
According to him, criminalization of the act in the country is not the way to go.

However, Kwabena Agyapong said he is against the practice because he is a conservative and the bible abhors it.

“I’m very conservative, so although I respect people’s rights, I’m not going to advocate for that kind of behaviour. I think that we should not criminalize it, and we should not advocate it. It should not be in our faces,” he observed.

While speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he continued that “we should speak against it because when Jesus created Adam, he did not create another Adam; he created Eve. So I think it’s important to know that all of us are products of women, and sometimes I worry about that. But I am not prepared to be part of the argument that says they should be annihilated from the earth.”

Kwabena Agyapong
Adding, “We have major social issues in this country, and there are many others. We have drug menace and other things happening around the country, and of course, with social media and the explosion of the world now, it is incumbent on us as leaders of our country to advise, lead by example and set the right examples for our youth. This is not a behaviour that we can condone,” he added.

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill titled “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” is a proposed law sponsored by some private members and introduced into parliament in 2021. Its main objective is to legislate against homosexuality and its related activities in Ghana among other things.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
