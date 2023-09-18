I’m not a member of the NPP; I just admire President Akufo-Addo policies – Samini

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, Samini debunked the notion that he is a member of the NPP.

“I am not a card bearing member of the NPP, I’m an admirer of Nana Akufo-Addo’s policies. That is what drew me to loud his policies and the fact that it will only make sense for him to continue from where he has started rather than swap him,” he said.

Samini also said policies like the ‘Free SHS, ‘One District, One Factory’, ‘One Village, One Dam’ made him pitch tent with the NPP in the last elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview, Samini disclosed his athleticism while he was in secondary school.

Samini Pulse Ghana

Despite excelling in football, Samini identified athletics as his primary sport from a young age. He mentioned that during his time at Accra High School, he represented his school in short sprint races and consistently achieved top finishes in these races.

Speaking on Angel FM, he reminisced, "When I was a student, I had a passion for athletics. Those who knew me during my time at Holy Family in Mataheko were aware that I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was new, so I couldn't pursue athletics there."

Samini went on to explain that he frequently participated in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay races, and he often emerged as one of the top finishers, winning nine out of ten times.

ADVERTISEMENT