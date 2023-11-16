I’m not contesting to be MP again because of frustration – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he said MPs face numerous challenges in the execution of their duties, and political parties do not provide them with any form of protection, leading to frustration.

“I am leaving Parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties do not protect the people they have [in Parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have.”

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that this kind of frustration happens to many MPs from both sides of the House, leading to disturbing attrition rates in the House.

He said Parliament is fast losing members who make valuable contributions to the House.

“The attrition rate in Parliament is too high, and as such, people do not get the sort of experience they require to advance the work of Parliament. One of the gentlemen I admire so much since I entered that House in 2013 was Dr. Osei Assibey. When I look at the work he does and how he comes out to analyze documents, I can see someone who spent time researching to be able to ask the necessary questions. The late Dr. Akoto Osei was another when it came to drafting bills.”

“Bagbin is succeeding as a Speaker because of the lengthy experience he has had as a member of parliament. If you look at his speakership, you will see some quality that is better than what we saw of other speakers who were not members of parliament, and it is clear for us to see,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye further told Nathan Quao.