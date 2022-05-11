RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m not happy about the economy, the President isn’t either - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Authors:

Evans Annang

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed sadness over the current Ghanaian economy.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

He said the gloomy nature of the economy is a concern to the ruling class as well.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Otchere-Darko said even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is having sleepless nights over the economy.

“I am not too sure my perspective will be different from yours. I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president had repeated that, his finance minister had said same. So we are not happy with the economy,” he said.

Beyond his admission, the founder of the Danquah Institute said the situation could not be said to be peculiar to Ghana, calling it a global problem.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Pulse Ghana

“I am not too sure it is a peculiar situation with Ghana. I heard Boris Johnson saying that quite recently, he is not happy. Biden is not happy. Wherever you go, Nigeria, I don’t think there is any country where you will say that the leadership and the people are happy with the state of the economy,” he stated.

He emphasized that the current situation is largely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I believe that yes, you cannot run away from the fact that the economy is facing serious challenges, that’s accepted, and you cannot run away from the fact that Ghanaians are struggling. You cannot run away from the fact that the government is trying its best to in managing the situation. Is that the best? I believe that time will tell,” he added.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Former GNPC boss DR. K.K Sarpong to be sworn in as new chief of Offinso

KK Sarpong

Elon Musk can't buy Ghana but settle our GDP debt — Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

Police

Why are you seeking to appeal ruling reinstating Prof. Avoke – UEW Governing Chair asks

Prof Avoke