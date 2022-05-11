I’m not happy about the economy, the President isn’t either - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Otchere-Darko said even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is having sleepless nights over the economy.

“I am not too sure my perspective will be different from yours. I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president had repeated that, his finance minister had said same. So we are not happy with the economy,” he said.

Beyond his admission, the founder of the Danquah Institute said the situation could not be said to be peculiar to Ghana, calling it a global problem.

“I am not too sure it is a peculiar situation with Ghana. I heard Boris Johnson saying that quite recently, he is not happy. Biden is not happy. Wherever you go, Nigeria, I don’t think there is any country where you will say that the leadership and the people are happy with the state of the economy,” he stated.

He emphasized that the current situation is largely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.