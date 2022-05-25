I’m not silent about national issues; I speak through text messages now - Rev. Martey

Delivering a public lecture at the 140th anniversary of the Ascension congregation in Koforidua, Rev. Martey said he still speaks on national issues, but only through text messages.

“Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style. Those I need to communicate with them I communicate. Sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So I’m still speaking.

“You know the revelations, practice and procedure of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the spirit of our constitution is that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has only one representative to speak on behalf of the church and that person is the moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana not past moderators, but serving moderator.

“And for me, my understanding of leadership is that, especially the church’s setting leadership is like a relay race when the baton is given to you, you run as fast as you could and when you get to the next person, you hand over the baton and stop running. If you hand over the baton and you continue running, anyone who does that is mad,” Martey said.

Rev. Martey was very vocal about economic and governance challenges during the John Dramani Mahama administration.

ece-auto-gen

However, since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won in 2016, he has been silent.

Anita De Soso, a member of the NDC called out Reverend Martey for his hypocrisy in 2020.

According to her, Prof. Emmanuel Martey is a hypocrite because, under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, he consistently attacked his personality and tagged his leadership with corruption but has kept quiet under the crippling administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"I'm disappointed in Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey for saying pastors and Christians should stay away from Politics. In 2016 Prof. Martey was always insulting and attacking former President Mahama, what has changed now? Prof. Martey and other religious leaders are all quiet now they are all hypocrites," Anita Desoso said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.