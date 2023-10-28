Their visit involved engaging with students from various schools in the area, fostering open conversations about security concerns, and altering perceptions of the police.
Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa
Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, accompanied by the Police Management board, recently brought the Snatch Them Young Police Initiative (STYPI) to Assin Kruwa in the Central region.
During this heartwarming interaction, schoolchildren expressed their thoughts on security and law enforcement. The IGP and his team took turns educating the children on fundamental security principles and emphasized their crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone, underlining that security is a shared responsibility.
As part of this initiative, on September 19, 2023, the IGP and his team also visited St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Adenta, Accra.
In his remarks, the IGP highlighted that the STYPI marks a significant stride toward creating a safer and more trusting society. It aims to lay the foundation for mutual respect between the police and citizens, regardless of their age.
The STYPI intends to expand its outreach to schools and communities across the nation, with a primary focus on cultivating positive relationships between the police and the youth.
