Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa

During this heartwarming interaction, schoolchildren expressed their thoughts on security and law enforcement. The IGP and his team took turns educating the children on fundamental security principles and emphasized their crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone, underlining that security is a shared responsibility.

As part of this initiative, on September 19, 2023, the IGP and his team also visited St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Adenta, Accra.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the IGP highlighted that the STYPI marks a significant stride toward creating a safer and more trusting society. It aims to lay the foundation for mutual respect between the police and citizens, regardless of their age.