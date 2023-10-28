ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa

Evans Effah

Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, accompanied by the Police Management board, recently brought the Snatch Them Young Police Initiative (STYPI) to Assin Kruwa in the Central region.

Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa
Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa

Their visit involved engaging with students from various schools in the area, fostering open conversations about security concerns, and altering perceptions of the police.

Recommended articles

During this heartwarming interaction, schoolchildren expressed their thoughts on security and law enforcement. The IGP and his team took turns educating the children on fundamental security principles and emphasized their crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone, underlining that security is a shared responsibility.

As part of this initiative, on September 19, 2023, the IGP and his team also visited St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Adenta, Accra.

Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa
Inspiring the future: Dampare extends ‘Snatch them Young Policing’ to Assin Kruwa Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the IGP highlighted that the STYPI marks a significant stride toward creating a safer and more trusting society. It aims to lay the foundation for mutual respect between the police and citizens, regardless of their age.

The STYPI intends to expand its outreach to schools and communities across the nation, with a primary focus on cultivating positive relationships between the police and the youth.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson was scandalous – Justice Atuguba

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

NSMQ 2023 grand finale: Three giants, different paths, one objective

NSMQ 2023 grand finale: Three giants, different paths, one prize

Akosombo dam spillage

Residents affected by Akosombo dam spillage ignored prior warnings – NADMO