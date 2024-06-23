Interior Ministry extends curfew on Nkonya and Alavanyo

Nkonya and Alavanyo have been embroiled in a longstanding boundary dispute that dates back to 1923. This contentious land, rich in timber, bamboo, and cola nuts, has been a source of ongoing violence and unrest for many years.

In a particularly tragic incident in May 2022, the conflict escalated when a woman was shot and killed, and another individual was injured. In response, the Volta Regional Peace Council called for an end to reprisal killings, noting that 85 lives have been lost since 1983.

Efforts to manage and resolve the conflict have included military and police interventions, court adjudications, peacebuilding initiatives, and mediation efforts involving various stakeholders.

The Ministry of Interior, while not providing specific reasons for the curfew renewal, reiterated the importance of the ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in the affected areas.

In their statement, they warned that "any person found with arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted."