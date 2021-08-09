Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu appointed Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana

In her message of congratulations to Mr. Osei-Bonsu, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged numerous ongoing initiatives between the two nations that needed focus to ensure success. Worthy mention was made of the continued support and collaboration received from the people of Jamaica when Ghana launched the Year of Return.

She noted that the Year of Return, held in 2019, highlighted and strengthened the long-established ties between Ghana and Jamaica, with numerous Jamaicans making the life-changing journey back to their roots.

The Honorable Minister also recognized the impressive number of Jamaicans living in Ghana and expressed her hope that the office of the Honorary Consul would further enhance the level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of Trade, Health, Education and Sports.

Mr. Osei-Bonsu, on his part, expressed his appreciation to the Honorable Minister for granting him audience for the presentation of his Letters of Appointment.

In line with Madam Botchwey’s remarks, he acknowledged the size of the Jamaican community in Ghana and reiterated his commitment to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas mentioned by the Honorable Minister.

The Honorary Consul further indicated that his Office will also focus on areas that will help facilitate trade and the movement of goods and services between Ghana and Jamaica

The meeting ended with Mr. Osei-Bonsu informing the Honorable Minister that top on his agenda was to ensure that the Ghana-Jamaica Joint Commission for Cooperation that has been dormant for some time, will be reactivated.