In a statement, the consulate said no person will be allowed into the Embassy’s premises, while their services will also no longer be extended to members of the public.

It explained that the Embassy is shutting down due to a breach of understanding by the Israeli Ministry of Finance.

“Due to the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance to breach understandings that were agreed upon and signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on July 21, 2019, and to apply a one-sided procedure that alters a protocol that has been in place for several decades, we are forced to close the diplomatic mission,” the statement reads, as published by Starrfmonline.

“No consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy.”

It added: “Israeli diplomats are committed at all times to strive to enhance Israel’s strength and resilience.

“Unfortunately, the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance does not leave us any choice but to take the above-mentioned action, since the vital interests of the State of Israel have been harmed. We hope that this crisis will be resolved as soon as possible.”