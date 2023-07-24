Jailing Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money will send a clear signal to others — Afaglo

In a Twitter post, he stated that the Ghanaian authorities using Cecilia Dapaah as an example to face the law and subsequently jailed will send a clear signal to others adding that failure to do so will "sanction others to feel that it's ok to do same and get away with it."

Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in response to a story about a theft case at her home in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

The case is currently being pursued at the Circuit Court, with five accused individuals charged with stealing money from Dapaah's home.

Dapaah, who was initially appointed as Minister for Aviation in January 2017 before being reassigned to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, explained in her letter that she does not want her personal issues to affect the work of the government.

She also expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with any state agencies conducting investigations.

The media have been abuzz with reports about the alleged theft and the substantial sums of money that were supposedly stolen from Dapaah's residence.

