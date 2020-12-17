The Ghana Police Service said the 36-year-old Oheneba Boamah was arrested on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The broadcast journalist recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing a series of threats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has on Monday, 14th December 2020 arrested suspect Oheneba Boamah, a radio presenter with Power 97.9 FM in Accra.

"The suspect, 36 years old has been cautioned on the offenses of Offensive Conduct Conducive to Breaches of the Peace and Publication of False News contrary to sections 207 and 208(1) respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29)," the statement said.

It added: "The suspect is being held for allegedly insulting and issuing series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video which he shared on his Facebook page. The suspect has been detained in police custody, pending further action".