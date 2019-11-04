The Association said their current salary was implemented in 2017 and ought to be renewed bi-annually, however, in 2017 the Ministry of Finance sought to cancel the payment of rent allowance to their members and after several protest the judicial council, government and the association resolved the issue in 2018 and for implementation in 2019.

In a statement to its members, JUSAG also said on red arm bands and hoist red flags in the courts nationwide effective Tuesday, 5 November 2019.

In 2019 JUSAG said it wrote for salary negotiations on 26 April and sent a reminder on 29 July. On 1 October 2019 the Judicial Council mandated to review their salaries and other salary related matters under the 1992 constitution set up a committee and considered the proposals of the association

At the meeting it was resolved that the decision of the meeting will be forwarded to the presidency for approval and same captured in the national budget for 2020.

JUSAG, however, said it has come to their attention that the Ministry of Finance has rather slated their salary review for the year 2020 and for implementation in the year 2021.