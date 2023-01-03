The suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on January 2, 2023, at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.
Kasoa MoMo robbery: Last suspect arrested
The Police through sustained intelligence operations have arrested the last suspect involved in the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on December 20, 2022.
He is currently in police custody assisting investigation and will be put before court accordingly.
Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023.
Police investigations indicate that the suspects, armed with a pump-action gun concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a MoMo merchant at his business centre.
Even when the victim fled for his life, the suspects heartlessly pursued him, shot him from behind, and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money
