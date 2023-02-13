Ken Ofori-Atta is insensitive to bondholders — Citizen Ato Dadzie

She wants Ken Ofori-Atta to go back to the drawing board and rethink the parameters of the debt exchange programme.

Sophia Akuffo livid over the inclusion of Pensioners' investments in the domestic debt exchange programme said: "I'm encouraging people not to sign up to anything, Yes, and if need be we can all go to court."

Citizen Ato Dadzie speaking on the development said Ofori-Atta has demonstrated insensitivity to bondholders in the rollout of the debt exchange programme.

He expressed concern over the government's reluctance to hear the cries of Ghanaians.

"I am very sad today how can we treat pensioners who have worked very hard for their monies like this? Ken Ofori Atta is a very wicked man; his project is to destroy this country he doesn't have the country at heart what crime have we committed giving the NPP a second term?

"The government will not listen; they lost all ideas. We are carrying a heavy load. Do they need a class or one person to teach them this, can't they see? We are crying today, so if a pensioner took a pen and made this analysis where the government is doing a help-me-I-help-you policy. And the government is still opening up expenditures. How do you think she will feel," he said on Original TV.