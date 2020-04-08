A statement from Parliament said the Finance Minister’s address will also facilitate the transaction of urgent business of Parliament.

“The Finance Minister is scheduled to present a policy statement to the House in accordance with Standing Order 70 (2) on matters relating to government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as well as facilitate the transaction of any urgent business,” the statement signed by Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo noted.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The last time the Finance Minister was in Parliament, he announced that the cumulative effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Ghana GHS9.505 billion.

He also announced a GHS1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme that will be funded from the Ghana Stabilisation Fund.

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament recalled the country’s legislators after the suspension of proceedings three days ago.