Ofosu Nkansah has been released following allegations of misusing state funds for his campaign.
Kofi Nkansah was arrested for allegedly funding campaign with NEIP money — OSP
The Special Prosecutor's Office is probing allegations that Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), used organisation funds to support his personal political campaign, reports by Citi News stated.
Nkansah, also vying for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, was detained by the Special Prosecutor on January 10, 2023, for allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries.
Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, disclosed in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM that the report of money distribution originated from Nkansah's political rival, Anyimadu Antwi, who brought it to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.
Contrary to the accusations, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, denied any knowledge of the arrest.
However, sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutor claim they are investigating Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly diverting NEIP funds to support his political campaign.
Ofosu Nkansah is aspiring to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the Asante Akim Central constituency, challenging the incumbent, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.
