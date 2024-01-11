Kofi Nkansah was arrested for allegedly funding campaign with NEIP money — OSP

Nkansah, also vying for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, was detained by the Special Prosecutor on January 10, 2023, for allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, disclosed in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM that the report of money distribution originated from Nkansah's political rival, Anyimadu Antwi, who brought it to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.

Contrary to the accusations, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, denied any knowledge of the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutor claim they are investigating Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly diverting NEIP funds to support his political campaign.