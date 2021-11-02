RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Korle-Bu to commence liver transplant procedures - Hospital CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah has announced that the health facility will begin liver transplant procedures this week.

This will be the first time a hospital in Ghana will carry out a liver transplant.
According to the CEO, this will be a milestone in the hospital’s history and in Ghana since it will also be the country’s first liver transplant procedure.

“Through collaborative initiatives, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has been able to successfully undertake kidney transplants. Next week, we are going to start doing our first liver transplant and this is by a purely local team.”

“This is a pure local team of doctors who have gained expertise in this area and are going to start delivering this service to our population,” Dr. Ampomah added.

The hospital made similar strides in December 2019, when it performed a successful kidney transplant for four patients with kidney conditions.

This was also considered a breakthrough for local medicine practice in Ghana.

As far as handling the liver is concerned, the KorleBu hospital has had a hepatobiliary surgeon and liver cancer team in the past that have been providing treatment to patients suffering from liver, pancreatic, and bile duct cancers.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is Ghana’s premier healthcare facility.

It has three centers of excellence; namely the National Cardiothoracic Centre, the National Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the Radiotherapy Centre.

This addition has increased the number of highly specialised surgeries such as reattaching severed hands, key-hole, and bladder reconstruction that the Hospital undertakes.

