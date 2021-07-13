RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kpembewura praises Nana Addo; We've seen massive development

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Kpembe Wura, Babanye Ndefosu II has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the massive levels of development they have witnessed in Kpembe, in the Salaga South constituency of the Savannah Region, since 2017.

Addressing President Akufo-Addo, on Monday July 12, 2021, when the latter paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, at the commencement of day 2 of the President’s tour of the Savannah Region, Babanye Ndefosu II told President Akufo-Addo that his annual visits to the Region have been purposeful and beneficial.

"These are marked by the numerous development projects at various stages of completion within the municipality and the tradition area as a whole," the Kpembewura said.

He continued: "Your Excellency, under your stewardship, the area has seen massive developmental projects and programmes, including other policies. In the (East Gonja) municipality, we have a sustainable water supply project, more than three (3) ongoing market projects including one at Bunjai, a modern astroturf football pitch, a completed modern warehouse facility, a rice factory almost completed, a Regional Feeder Roads Office Complex, ongoing Salaga township roads, Tamale-Makango road, and Deba-Fufulso road, and many more," he said.

These initiatives, according to the Kpembe Wura, "obviously will or have positively impacted on the lives of my people and me in diverse ways, and also gave the municipality a facelift we never expected. Your Excellency, we are grateful."

He used the opportunity of the President’s visit to appeal to the President to increase the admission quota for the Kpembe Nursing and Midwifery Training College, which, he said, receives some 2,000 applications, but only admits some 200 students.

Following the inception of the Free SHS policy, he urged the President to consider establishing a satellite campus of the University of Education to absorb many graduates of the policy.

"We continue to repose our confidence, unflinching support, and hope in your leadership. We trust you will deliver us to the promised land. You are already on an enviable trajectory, and we can only invoke the presence of Allah to add more wisdom, sound health, and guidance to serve Mother Ghana deservingly," the Kpembe Wura added.

